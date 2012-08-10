Aug 10 Internet daters aren't likely to get a
date in court with Match.com.
The online matchmaking service, a unit of IAC/Interactive
Corp., won the dismissal on Friday of most of a lawsuit
that contended the company duped consumers into believing it had
millions of subscribers when more than half were inactive, fake
or scammers.
U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay in Dallas ruled that
Match.com had not breached its user agreements, finding the
pacts do not require it to remove dormant or inaccurate
profiles.
The language of the agreements "in no way requires Match.com
to police, vet, update the website content" or verify the
accuracy of profiles on the site, the judge wrote.
Jeffrey Norton, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at the law firm
Newman Ferrara, in an e-mail said, "we are reviewing the
decision and considering our options."
A spokesman for Match.com said it was pleased with the
ruling, adding that it had always maintained that the
allegations were "unfounded."
The lawsuit, which had sought class-action status on behalf
of Match.com subscribers, was filed in 2010 by several users of
the site.
The judge dismissed the plaintiffs' claims of breach of
contract, and asked the plaintiffs to explain why he should not
also toss out claims of deceptive trade practices brought under
Texas law. He gave them until Aug. 27 to respond and said if
they did not he would dismiss that claim as well.
Other Internet dating sites also have faced similar consumer
lawsuits. In 2007, Yahoo Inc agreed to pay $4 million
to settle a lawsuit accusing it of allowing fake profiles from
people not interested in using the site for dating.
The case is Robinson, et al. V. Match.com, LLC, U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of Texas, 10-cv-02651