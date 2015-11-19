BRIEF-Provident Financial says Q1 trading in line with market consensus
* Group's trading performance during Q1 of 2017 has been consistent with market consensus
Nov 18 Match Group Inc, the owner of Tinder, OkCupid and other online dating services, raised around $400 million in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The IPO priced at 12 per share, within its indicated $12 to $14 per share range, the person said, asking not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. A Match Group spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* AZIMUT’S AUSTRALIAN SUBSIDIARY AZ NEXT GENERATION ADVISORY SIGNED A BINDING SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE ENTIRE CAPITAL OF PETERS & PARTNERS (P&P)