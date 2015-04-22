By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, April 22
LONDON, April 22 LBO France has concluded a 280
million euro ($300.24 million) loan refinancing of its food
group Materne-Mont Blanc and paid a dividend to shareholders,
the private equity group announced on Wednesday.
LBO France acquired Materne-Mont Blanc in 2010 for around
180 million euros, backed with a 95 million euro leveraged loan
financing, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The buyout was backed with around 110 million euros in
equity and as part of the latest refinancing LBO France has
recouped 60 percent of its equity investment, via a 65 million
euro dividend payment, banking sources said.
BNP Paribas led the 280 million euro financing which
comprised a 230 million euro term loan B, paying an interest
margin of 425 basis points over Euribor at par; as well as a 40
million euro capital expenditure facility and a 10 million euro
revolving credit facility, the announcement said.
Materne-Mont Blanc had sales of around 350 million euros in
2014. It has grown earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) to around 50 million euros from 20
million euros in 2010. Pom'Potes is the group's flagship brand
for fruit purees sold in pouches. The company operates under the
name GoGoSqueez in the US.
($1 = 0.9326 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)