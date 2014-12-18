BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos
Dec 18 Maternus Kliniken AG :
* Announces the end of silent participation of YMOS AG i.l. in two real estate subsidiaries of Maternus Kliniken
Termination of silent participations to provide extraordinary income in FY 2014 for both subsidiaries and group and to have positive impact on earnings
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR