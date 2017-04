Nov 14 Maternus Kliniken AG :

* 9-month EBIT of 3.2 million euros

* 9-month revenues increase by about 8 percent to 91.0 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA improved significantly by 4.0 million euros to 7.3 million euros

* Says after a loss of 4.0 million euros in the previous year, net profit 0.1 million euros in 9 months

* Sees FY 2014 at least a break-even EBIT