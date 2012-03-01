BRUSSELS, March 1 EU antitrust regulators
are investigating whether U.S. software company The Mathworks
Inc has refused to provide data to rivals to enable their
products to function with its software, in breach of EU rules.
"The European Commission has opened a formal investigation
to assess whether The MathWorks Inc ... has distorted
competition in the market for the design of commercial control
systems by preventing competitors from achieving
interoperability with its products," the EU executive said in a
statement.
It said it had received a complaint from an unnamed rival
alleging that MathWorks had refused to provide its end-user
software licences and interoperability information for its
flagship products Simulink and MATLAB.
MathWorks products are used in the automotive, aerospace,
telecommunications, electronics and financial services
industries.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their
global turnover for infringing EU rules.
