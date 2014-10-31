Italy - Factors to watch on April 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Oct 31 Matica Technologies AG :
* Says appoints Albert Baranera as Vice President Global Sales, Printer & Desktop Solutions, effective as of Nov. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
April 19 India's online grocery delivery service BigBasket and smaller rival Grofers India Pvt. Ltd. have begun talks on a possible merger, Indian newspaper Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.