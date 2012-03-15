LONDON, March 15 "Matilda", a musical
based on the children's story by Roald Dahl, garnered 10
nominations -- the maximum for its genre -- at the Olivier
Awards, Britain's top theatre prizes, organisers announced on
Thursday.
The Royal Shakespeare Company production, which transferred
to the Cambridge Theatre in London's West End theatre district,
was created by Dennis Kelly and musician and comedian Tim
Minchin.
Among its nominations was best actress in a musical which
went jointly to all four young performers playing the title
role.
Other musical theatre productions with multiple nominations
included "Ghost The Musical" at the Piccadilly Theatre which was
shortlisted five times and the National Theatre's "London Road"
with four nominations.
Among the plays, comedies "The Ladykillers" at the Gielgud
and the National Theatre's "One Man, Two Guvnors" earned five
nominations each.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the
Royal Opera House on April 15 hosted by West End stars Michael
Ball and Imelda Staunton.
Following is a list of the main nominations:
Mastercard best new play:
- Collaborators (Cottesloe); Jumpy (Royal Court); The
Ladykillers (Gielgud); One Man, Two Guvnors (Lyttelton)
Best revival:
- Anna Christie (Donmar Warehouse); Flare Path (Theatre
Royal, Haymarket); Much Ado About Nothing (Wyndham's); Noises
Off (Old Vic)
Best entertainment and family:
- Derren Brown - Svengali (Shaftesbury); Midnight Tango
(Aldwych); Potted Potter (Garrick); The Tiger Who Came to Tea
(Vaudeville)
Best actress:
- Celia Imrie/Noises Off; Lesley Manville/Grief; Kristin
Scott Thomas/Betrayal; Marcia Warren/The Ladykillers; Ruth
Wilson/Anna Christie
Best Actor:
- James Corden/One Man, Two Guvnors; Benedict Cumberbatch
and Jonny Lee Miller/Frankenstein; David Haig/The Madness of
George III; Douglas Hodge/Inadmissable Evidence; Jude Law/Anna
Christie
Best performance in a supporting role:
- Mark Addy/Collaborators; Oliver Chris/One Man, Two
Guvnors; Johnny Flynn/Jerusalem; Bryony Hannah/The Children's
Hour; Sheridan Smith/Flare Path
Best actress in a musical:
- Kate Fleetwood/London Road; Sarah Lancashire/Betty Blue
Eyes; "The Matildas"/Matilda The Musical; Scarlett
Strallen/Singin' In The Rain
Best actor in a musical:
- Bertie Carvel/Matilda The Musical; Nigel Lindsay/Shrek The
Musical; Reece Shearsmith/Betty Blue Eyes; Paulo Szot/South
Pacific
Best performance in a supporting role in a musical:
- Sharon D. Clarke/Ghost The Musical; Sophie-Louise
Dann/Lend Me A Tenor The Musical; Nigel Harman/Shrek The
Musical; Paul Kaye/Matilda The Musical; Katherine
Kingsley/Singin' In The Rain
Best new musical:
- Betty Blue Eyes (Novello); Ghost The Musical (Picadilly);
London Road (Cottesloe); Matilda The Musical (Cambridge); Shrek
The Musical (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane)
Best director:
- Sean Foley/The Ladykillers; Nicholas Hytner/One Man, Two
Guvnors; Rufus Norris/London Road; Matthew Warchus/Matilda The
Musical.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)