MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian corn futures fell on
Monday and could slip further this week as more supplies arrive
in the spot markets and exporters buy less because overseas
prices are weak, factors which are likely to outweigh higher
buying by local poultry feed makers.
Corn futures have risen around 10 percent since the start of
this month, to hit their highest level in four weeks on Oct. 9,
but have since slipped nearly 1 percent as supplies improved.
"Exporters are staying away from the market as the
prevailing prices are much higher than what exporters are
willing to offer," said Poonamchand Gupta, a trader based in
Nizamabad.
Exporters are looking for prices over 100 rupees lower than
current spot prices of 1,330-1,370 rupees per 100 kg.
Poultry feed makers are buying in higher quantity as demand
for poultry products rises during the winter, because people eat
more fatty food than in the high temperatures of summer.
In Chicago, the key December corn contract on CBOT
fell around 12 percent from a contract high of $8.49 per bushel
on Aug. 10.
At 1237 GMT, the contract was down 1.23 percent at $7.43-1/2
per bushel.
The November contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.39 percent at 1,280
Indian rupees per 100 kg (around $6.3 per bushel).
KAPASHKHALI
Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapashkhali, futures rose on
Monday on short-covering after falling over 5 percent in the
last four sessions, but they could skid further this week as
more seeds become available to crush as cotton supplies rise.
Kapashkhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, mostly for dairy animals in northern India.
"With the availability of green grass as fodder after rains,
and higher availability of cotton seed for crushing with rising
cotton supplies, prices are likely to fall," said Ranjit
Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
India's cotton crop is likely to be down 5.4 percent in
2012/13, according to the Cotton Advisory Board. The previous
year's was a record 35.3 million bales and though output will be
lower, it will still be enough to meet local demand.
The key December contract on the NCDEX closed up
2.47 percent at 1,412 rupees per 100 kg.
The NCDEX does not have October or November expiry contracts
in cottonseed oilcake because these are months of lean supply.
($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)