LONDON, July 4 Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Media Group is once again seeking a London flotation, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, just months after postponing its listing after a decline in high-profile internet stocks.

Matomy has trimmed its offer and will now sell only $75 million of new shares, at a fixed price of 227 pence each, giving the firm an equity value post-listing of around 205 million pounds ($349 million), the source said.

The firm had been planning a $100 million offering of new shares, plus an unspecified amount of existing shares. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)