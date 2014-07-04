LONDON, July 4 Israeli digital advertising firm
Matomy Media Group is once again seeking a London
flotation, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday,
just months after postponing its listing after a decline in
high-profile internet stocks.
Matomy has trimmed its offer and will now sell only $75
million of new shares, at a fixed price of 227 pence each,
giving the firm an equity value post-listing of around 205
million pounds ($349 million), the source said.
The firm had been planning a $100 million offering of new
shares, plus an unspecified amount of existing shares.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
