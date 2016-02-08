JERUSALEM Feb 8 Israeli digital advertising
firm Matomy Group said on Monday it plans to list its
shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in addition to its
existing listing in London.
It didn't specify an exact day, only saying it expects trade
to begin shortly, after finalising certain settlement mechanics
related to the dual listing in Tel Aviv.
"We are confident that this listing will make our shares
more accessible to Israeli investors, and enhance our share
liquidity, trading volumes, and the number of our investors,"
said Ofer Druker, Matomy's chief executive.
"Our continued growth and business success, combined with
the dual list on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, will further
enhance our market capitalisation and liquidity, benefiting
existing and new investors."
Last week, Matomy projected flat 2015 revenue of $256-$259
million, reiterated an outlook of adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the
range of $25.3-25.7 million for 2015.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)