JERUSALEM Feb 8 Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Group said on Monday it plans to list its shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in addition to its existing listing in London.

It didn't specify an exact day, only saying it expects trade to begin shortly, after finalising certain settlement mechanics related to the dual listing in Tel Aviv.

"We are confident that this listing will make our shares more accessible to Israeli investors, and enhance our share liquidity, trading volumes, and the number of our investors," said Ofer Druker, Matomy's chief executive.

"Our continued growth and business success, combined with the dual list on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, will further enhance our market capitalisation and liquidity, benefiting existing and new investors."

Last week, Matomy projected flat 2015 revenue of $256-$259 million, reiterated an outlook of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $25.3-25.7 million for 2015. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)