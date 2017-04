JERUSALEM, July 8 Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy on Monday said it was setting a price of 227 pence per share for a London offering and that its total market capitalisation will be 203 million pounds ($345.43 million).

The offer is expected to raise gross proceed of about 41 million pounds, the company said. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)