* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
Nov 17 Matomy Media Group Ltd
* American Laser Centers, LLC ('ALC'), one of company's advertising customers in United States, has filed for bankruptcy protection
* Matomy anticipates that impact of ALC bankruptcy filing will likely result in a decrease to matomy's adjusted EBITDA for full current year of up to $1.5 million
* Matomy will seek to recover outstanding ALC debts, and is satisfied that it has adequate risk management procedures in line with industry practices
* Aside from this development concerning ALC, Matomy is trading in line with market expectations
SAO PAULO, April 19 Declining borrowing costs in Brazil will help local companies cut their debt and speed up refinancing efforts with creditors, even if they fail to jump-start economic growth in the short run, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Wednesday.