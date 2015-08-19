Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks - Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
MUMBAI India's Matrimony.com, which runs online matchmaking websites, has filed for an initial public offering to raise about 3.5 billion rupees ($53.7 million).
Existing investors, including U.S. venture capital firm Bessemer Partners, will sell an additional 1.66 million shares as part of the issue, the company said in a draft filing.
Matrimony.com generated 2.32 billion rupees in revenue from 647,000 paying subscribers last year, it said in the filing.
The Chennai-based company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets and Deutsche Equities India as underwriters to the issue.
($1 = 65.22 rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.