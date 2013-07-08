TEL AVIV, July 8 Israeli information technology
provider Matrix has opened a mobile application
development centre in Changzhou, China, the company said on
Monday.
The new centre will specialise in developing mobile apps for
Matrix clients in China and around the world. Matrix said it
expects to launch additional centres across China.
Financial details were not disclosed.
The centre is a joint venture of Matrix and PTL Group, a
Chinese based company owned by Israeli shareholders, serving as
a partner to Matrix and John Bryce in China.
Zvi Shalgo, chief executive of PTL Group and chairman of the
Israeli Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said an increasing
number of Israeli and international companies are opening
development centres in China to leverage the knowledge of the
target market as early as the development stage and customise
products for the Chinese market.
"This cuts the time to market and improves the competitive
advantage," he said.
In addition to the Matrix Global development centre, PTL
expects to open three more research and development centres for
Israeli companies with operations in China, including telephony,
robotics and satellite communication.
