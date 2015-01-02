BRIEF-Fossil Group reports Q1 sales $582 million
* Fossil Group, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
Jan 2 Matse Holding publ AB :
* December sales on Mat.se were 12.4 million Swedish crowns($1.58 million) versus 5.5 million Swedish crowns in December 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8263 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fossil Group, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.