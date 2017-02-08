BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one of its executives have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors that regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The Justice Department alleged that Matsuo was involved in the price-setting conspiracy from late 2001 to early 2014 while executive Satoshi Okubo was involved from mid-2002 to early 2014. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.