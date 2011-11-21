* Eckert to retire at the end of the year
* COO Stockton to become toy company's new CEO
* Analysts see smooth transition, no strategy shift
* Shares down 2.7 pct
(Adds more on Eckert, Stockton, reaction from analysts)
By Dhanya Skariachan
Nov 21 Toy maker Mattel Inc's (MAT.O) long-time
chief executive, Robert Eckert, plans to step down from the
post at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Chief
Operating Officer Bryan Stockton.
Eckert's retirement, announced on Monday, comes as the
maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars and Fisher-Price toys
heads into the holiday season, the biggest selling period of
the year. Shares of Mattel, the world's largest toy company,
fell 2.7 percent to $27.62 on the Nasdaq amid a broad market
selloff.
Analysts said that the change was not a complete surprise
and expected little change in strategy at the toy maker
following the move.
"We had viewed it as something possible, probably in the
next year or so. So, I mean, probably a little bit earlier than
we were expecting but not completely unforeseen," UBS analyst
Robert Carroll said.
Eckert, 57, joined the company as chairman and CEO in May
2000 and plans to stay on as nonexecutive chairman. Under
Eckert's leadership, Mattel's portfolio of brands has grown
exponentially and its stock has almost doubled.
Eckert also experienced his share of controversy in the
form of a prolonged legal tussle with MGA Entertainment Inc
over ownership of the once-billion dollar line of pouty-lipped
Bratz dolls.
Analysts including Carroll, Margaret Whitfield at Sterne
Agee and Edward Woo at Wedbush said Monday's news did not
change their views on the company's stock.
Many had already seen Stockton as a strong contender for
the top job.
"Mattel has a deep bench, but Bryan's ascension into the
COO role this time last year was probably the early preparation
for this transition," Carroll said.
Stockton has been at Mattel almost as long as Eckert, and
their working relationship extends prior to Mattel as former
employees of Kraft Foods KFT.N.
"In terms of management philosophies and strategies, I
think they are both relatively well-aligned," Carroll said. "So
I don't anticipate any meaningful change."
Stockton, 58, will take over as CEO on Jan. 1. He joined
Mattel in November 2000 and was named to the new position of
COO in January 2011. He has been credited for boosting Mattel's
international footprint and sales.
"They have had a good year. Bryan Stockton is very
experienced working on international prior to his appointment
as COO, and I expect a smooth transition regarding his
appointment in January as CEO," Whitfield said.
Outgoing CEO Eckert also gave Stockton his stamp of
approval.
"Bryan has a proven track record as not only a great
operational leader, but also as a seasoned strategist," Eckert
said on Monday.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Additional
reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Steve Orlofsky)