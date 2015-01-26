Jan 26 Toymaker Mattel Inc said Bryan Stockton had resigned as chief executive and chairman.

The maker of Barbie dolls and Fisher-Price preschool toys named board member Christopher Sinclair chairman and interim chief executive.

Mattel also estimated its worldwide net sales fell 6 percent to $1.99 billion in the holiday quarter ended Dec. 31, hurt by a stronger dollar. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)