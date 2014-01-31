(Deletes third paragraph, which referred to earnings excluding a litigation charge that did not occur in latest quarter)

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK Jan 31 Mattel Inc missed Wall Street's profit estimates for the fourth quarter on weak demand in the United States during the all-important holiday selling season.

The world's largest toy company said on Friday that its net income was $369.2 million, or $1.07 a share, compared with $306.5 million, or 87 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.20 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)