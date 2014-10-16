Oct 16 Toymaker Mattel Inc reported a
21.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as demand for its
billion-dollar brands, Barbie and Fisher-Price, slipped further.
Worldwide sales of Barbie dropped 21 percent, while those of
Fisher-Price preschool toys fell 16 percent in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30.
Mattel's net sales fell 8.4 percent to $2.02 billion. North
America sales fell 7 percent.
Net income fell to $331.8 million, or 97 cents per share,
from $422.8 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
