Oct 16 Mattel Inc's revenue fell for the
fourth straight quarter as demand for its billion-dollar brands,
Barbie and Fisher-Price, slipped further, increasing pressure on
the toymaker as it heads into the holiday shopping season.
Mattel's shares fell as much as 6 percent after the company
said worldwide sales of Barbie dropped 21 percent in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30. Sales of Fisher-Price pre-school toys
fell 16 percent.
Barbie made her debut in 1959, distinguishing herself in the
mass market for dolls with her fashion model-like figure.
But the doll has fallen out of favor with fickle-minded
young girls, who are reaching for electronic toys such as
tablets and watches and dolls based on Walt Disney Co's
hit animated movie "Frozen".
"Clearly we have work to do as we enter the fourth quarter,"
Chief Executive Bryan Stockton said in a statement.
Sales of the iconic dolls have been falling for nearly three
years and Mattel's other dolls such as Monster High and American
Girl have failed to make up for Barbie's fading charm.
In 2009, Barbie held more than a quarter of the market share
in the dolls & accessories category in the United States, but
that fell to 19.6 percent in 2013.
Mattel, which was deposed by Denmark's privately held Lego
Group as the world's largest toymaker by sales earlier this
year, also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
To add to its problems, Mattel is also losing a key license
with Walt Disney Co to rival Hasbro Inc to make
Disney Princess dolls.
Sales of the Disney dolls made up for about 6-8 percent of
Mattel's sales, Needham & Co analyst Sean McGowan told Reuters.
The contract loss could pose a threat to Mattel's near-term
margins as spends more on new doll launches and advertising,
analysts said.
Mattel will increase media spending by 40 percent in the
holiday quarter in North America, Stockton said on a post-
earnings conference call.
HOLIDAY CHALLENGE
Mattel's weak quarterly results put it under pressure to put
a halt to the fall in sales as it approaches the all-important
holiday season, when it makes about a third of its annual sales.
During last year's holiday season quarter, sales fell 6
percent, the company's weakest performance since the 2008
financial crisis.
Early signs on holiday demand this year do not bode well for
the company.
Orders for Mattel's products are further contracting,
according to Piper Jaffray analyst Stephanie Wissink.
"Shelf space appears to be consolidating, specifically in
categories where Mattel once held dominant share," Wissink wrote
in a note on Tuesday.
Mattel's net sales in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell
8.4 percent to $2.02 billion. Sales in both North America and
international markets fell 7 percent.
Net income fell 21.5 percent to $331.8 million, or 97 cents
per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.04 per share
on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Mattel's shares were down 2.7 percent at $29.71 on Thursday
morning.
