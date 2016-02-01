Feb 1 Mattel Inc posted a surprise increase in quarterly net sales, its first rise in more than two years, as sales of its Barbie dolls recovered and demand rose for its Hot Wheels toys.

Sales of Barbie dolls rose 0.5 percent to $327.6 million in the fourth quarter, after falling steadily for two years.

Mattel's net income rose to $215.2 million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $149.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased 0.3 percent to $2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected net sales to fall 4.2 percent to $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)