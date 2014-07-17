July 17 Mattel Inc, the world's largest toymaker, reported a 9 percent fall in quarterly sales as demand for its Barbie dolls and preschool toys continued to fall.

Barbie doll sales fell 15 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

Sales of Fisher-Price products, aimed at infants and preschoolers, declined 17 percent.

Mattel's net income fell to $28.3 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter from $73.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $1.06 billion from $1.17 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)