Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 16 Toymaker Mattel Inc's sales fell for the seventh straight quarter as international demand for its Barbie dolls failed to recover.
The company reported a net loss of $11.4 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $28.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 7 percent to $988.2 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
SEOUL, May 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has got permission from South Korean authorities to domestically test a driverless vehicle fitted with its electronic parts and software, as the tech giant aims to muscle into the automotive industry in search of a new growth driver.