July 16 Toymaker Mattel Inc's sales fell for the seventh straight quarter as international demand for its Barbie dolls failed to recover.

The company reported a net loss of $11.4 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $28.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $988.2 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)