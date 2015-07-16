* 2nd-qtr adj profit $0.01/shr vs est.$0.04/shr loss
* Fisher-Price sales up 9 pct vs 17 pct fall last year
* Barbie sales down 11 pct
(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 16 Toymaker Mattel Inc on Thursday
posted a surprise profit in its first full quarter under new
chief executive Christopher Sinclair, helped by a rise in demand
for its Fisher-Price toys and lower costs.
Sales of Fisher-Price toys, aimed at infants and
preschoolers, rose 9 percent in the second quarter, accounting
for a third of total sales. Fisher-Price sales had fallen 17
percent in the same period a year earlier.
Mattel is in the middle of a turnaround as its Barbie dolls
have fallen out of favor with young girls, who are increasingly
turning to interactive electronic toys and tablets.
Sinclair is working to streamline the toymaker's brand
portfolio and has increased spending on advertising and made
marketing efforts more effective, which has worked in Mattel's
favor, B. Riley analyst Linda Bolton Weiser said.
Gross margin improved to 47.9 percent in the second quarter
ended June 30 as costs fell 10 percent.
Mattel is on track to achieve the high end of its cost-cut
target range of $250 million to $300 million by end of next
year, CFO Kevin Farr said on a post-earnings call.
The company also said it had renewed its partnership with
Walt Disney Co for the Toy Story films, gaining global
rights for toys based on the fourth installment of the franchise
due in 2017.
Barbie sales, however, continued to disappoint, falling 11
percent to $130.3 million.
Mattel is making progress with Barbie, but getting sales
back on track will take time, President Richard Dickson said.
The company said earlier this year that it would refresh its
line of Barbies in 2016. It also announced plans for a fall
launch of the first-ever line of superhero action figures for
girls, featuring characters such as Superwoman and Wonder Woman.
Mattel is also banking on the hype surrounding next year's
Batman vs. Superman movie for a spike in toys based on DC Comics
characters.
The company reported a quarterly net loss of $11.4 million,
or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $28.3 million,
or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 1 cent per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of a loss of 4 cents.
Net sales fell 7 percent to $988.2 million, below
expectations of $995.4 million.
Mattel's shares closed at $25.15 on Thursday, having fallen
18.7 percent this year. The stock was up marginally in extended
trading.
