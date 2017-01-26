(In 4th paragraph, corrects to say net revenue fell to $1.83
billion, not $1.84 billion )
Jan 25 Mattel Inc, the largest U.S.
toymaker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by
weak demand for its girls and boys toys and its Fisher Price
brands.
The company's shares were down nearly 12 percent at $27.57
in aftermarket trading on Wednesday.
Mattel's net income fell to $173.8 million, or 50 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $215.2 million,
or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell 8.3 percent to $1.83 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $1.96 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
