Jan 30 Mattel Inc said worldwide sales
of its Barbie dolls fell 12 percent in the all-important holiday
quarter, while those of Fisher-Price preschool toys declined 11
percent.
Mattel, which also makes Hot Wheels cars and Monster High
and American Girl dolls, removed Bryan Stockton as chief
executive on Monday after another disappointing holiday shopping
season.
The company said on Friday worldwide net sales fell about 6
percent to $1.99 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Net income fell to $149.9 million, or 44 cents per share,
from $369.2 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Mattel released its quarterly net sales and profit estimates
on Monday.
