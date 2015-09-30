TOKYO, Sept 30 Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday it will buy a 16 percent stake in Asia-focused asset manager Matthews International Capital Management LLC.

The value of the deal was not disclosed but a person with the knowledge of the matter said it was worth about $200 million.

Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, will acquire the stake in the San Francisco-based company, also known as Matthews Asia, from existing equity holders, the companies said in statements.

Matthews Asia is a privately owned firm specialised in Asian markets. It has $26.2 billion assets under management as of end-August, the companies said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy)