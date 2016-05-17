May 17 Privately held Matthews International Capital Management LLC on Tuesday said it named former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Sriyan Pietersz investment strategist.

In this newly created role, Pietersz will be responsible for developing research focused on economic and political developments within ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and frontier markets in Asia.

Before joining Matthews, he served as managing director at J.P. Morgan Investment Bank, where he spent over 11 years with responsibilities spanning equity research and distribution.

Matthews is the largest dedicated Asia-only investment specialist in the United States, and had $25.9 billion in assets under management as of April 30. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)