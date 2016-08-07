Aug 7 South Africa's Steinhoff International
is nearing a deal to buy Mattress Firm Holding Corp
the largest specialty bedding retailer in the U.S.
according to a report in the Financial Times on Sunday.
The report said the firms were in talks and a deal could be
announced as soon as Monday. The paper, citing unamed sources,
said the deal could value Mattress Firm at more than $4 billion
including outstanding debt.
Mattress Firm closed trading on Friday with a market value
of $1.12 billion and net debt of almost $1.5 billion.
The talks could still unravel as terms were not finalized,
the paper said.
A call to Mattress Firm was not immediatley returned.
Steinhoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mattress Firm, founded in 1986, has approximately 3,500
stores across 48 states with 80 distribution centers.
Steinhoff is a German-listed $22 billion furniture
conglomerate led by South African retail mogul Christo Wiese who
is also Steinhoff's chairman and largest shareholder.
Steinhoff owns brands in Africa, Australia the U.K. and
across Europe and last month agreed to pay nearly $800 million
for British-based discount chain Poundland after two
previous attempts to expand in Europe fell through this
year.
In February, Mattress Firm solidified its position as a
leader in the U.S. mattress retail market when it completed its
$780 million acquisition of HMK Mattress Holdings LLC, the
holding company of Sleepy's. Sleepy's was the second largest
specialty mattress retailer in the U.S. with over 1,050 stores
in 17 states in the Northeast, New England, the Mid-Atlantic and
Illinois.
