California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
July 16 Specialty bedding retailer Mattress Firm Holding Corp cut its second-quarter and full-year sales forecast, sending its shares tumbling 11 percent in after-market trade.
Shares of rivals Select Comfort Corp and Tempur-Pedic International Inc also fell in extended trade on Monday.
Mattress Firm cut its second-quarter sales outlook to $260-$265 million, from $270-$275 million. It also lowered its sales forecast for the full year to $1.01-$1.03 billion, from $1.03-$1.06 billion.
The company, however, raised the lower end of its adjusted earnings outlook range for the second quarter by 3 cents per share. It now expects earnings of 38-40 cents per share.
Mattress Firm, which went public in November, also increased its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $1.65-$1.71 per share from $1.63-$1.69 per share.
The company's shares fell to $26.50 in extended trade, after closing at $29.77 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.