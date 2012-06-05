* Q1 adj EPS $0.31 vs est $0.25
June 5 Specialty bedding retailer Mattress Firm
Holding Corp's quarterly sales missed analysts'
expectations and the company also forecast weak second-quarter
sales, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
The company said it expects sales between $270 million and
$275 million for the current quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting sales of $278.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income rose to $9.7 million, or 29 cents
per share, from $1 million, or 5 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Net sales rose 38 percent to $209.8 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 25 cents per share
on revenue of $211.6 million for the quarter.
Shares of the company fell to $31.00 after the bell. They
had closed at $35.30 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.