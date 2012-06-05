* Q1 adj EPS $0.31 vs est $0.25

* Q1 sales $209.8 mln vs est $211.6 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.26-$0.29 vs est $0.27

* Sees Q2 sales $270-$275 mln vs est $278.3 mln

* Shares down 12 pct after the bell

June 5 Specialty bedding retailer Mattress Firm Holding Corp's quarterly sales missed analysts' expectations and the company also forecast weak second-quarter sales, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.

The company said it expects sales between $270 million and $275 million for the current quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of $278.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income rose to $9.7 million, or 29 cents per share, from $1 million, or 5 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Net sales rose 38 percent to $209.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 25 cents per share on revenue of $211.6 million for the quarter.

Shares of the company fell to $31.00 after the bell. They had closed at $35.30 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.