Nov 17 Mattress Firm Holding Corp priced
its initial public offering at $19 per share, the high end of
its expected range, according to an underwriter.
The specialty bedding retailer, which was expecting to price
its offering between $17 and $19, sold 5.6 million shares,
raising $105.5 million in proceeds.
The company had told the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays Capital,
UBS Investment Bank, and William Blair are underwriting the IPO.
Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the
symbol "MFRM" on Friday.
The Houston-based firm, which along with its franchises
operates more than 680 stores in 23 states, said it intends to
use proceeds from the offering to repay debt and for other
corporate purposes.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)