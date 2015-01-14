BRIEF-Vital Healthcare Property Trust posts 9-mth net profit of NZ$83.4 mln
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
Jan 14 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Announces publication of results of CONTACT 1 prospective multicenter study on Cellvizio
* Optical biopsy procedures performed with Cellvizio confirmed nature of benign pancreatic cysts in 100 pct of patients with superficial vascular network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
* Entered into a conditional partnership with acurity health group