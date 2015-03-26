UPDATE 1-Norway's Labour opposes oil fund infrastructure investing this year
* Labour party says it will not agree to request this year (Adds quotes, detail, reaction)
PARIS, March 26 French oil and gas exploration and production group Maurel et Prom has slashed its exploration budget by over 60 percent and said it plans to shed some oil-finding projects as low oil prices weaken its ability to generate cash.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 17 percent to 351.9 million euros ($388 million) last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
After an asset writedown of 113.4 million euros to reflect weak prices, Maurel et Prom said full-year group net profit tumbled 79 percent to 13.2 million euros.
The company said exploration spending would fall to 44 million euros in 2015 from 118 million in 2014, adding; "In the current economic climate, the group is studying the shutdown and/or sale of some of its subsidiaries and marginal holdings."
Shares in the group, which last year rescheduled its debt repayments in a bid to preserve precious cash through the oil price downturn, were down by more than 5 percent at 7.12 euros at 0920 GMT.
Societe Generale analysts said there were no real surprises in the results, but that a lack of clarity on timing of a planned ramp-up in production at its key Gabon fields "should continue to limit share price appreciation". ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
* Labour party says it will not agree to request this year (Adds quotes, detail, reaction)
PARIS/DAKAR, May 2 Total has signed an agreement to explore for oil and gas off Senegal's Atlantic coast, boosting the prospect of major oil developments in the West African country.