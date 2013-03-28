PARIS, March 28 French oil producer Maurel et
Prom have had contacts about a possible takeover of
the company and will pursue such contacts, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
"There have been contacts, there are contacts and there will
be contacts (...) We're not here to spread rumours, if we have
news, we will give them to you," the group's CEO, Jean-Francois
Henin, said in a conference call with analysts.
Maurel & Prom shares, which were trading down more than 3
percent in early morning trade, pared losses after the CEO's
comments and were down 1.35 percent by 1108 GMT.
In June last year, the company had dismissed speculation
that Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell had
approached it about a possible takeover.
The company had posted net profit down 65 percent to 58
million euros and operating profit 22 percent lower at 201
million euros earlier on Thursday, lagging analysts
expectations.