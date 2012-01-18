PARIS Jan 18 Oil exploration and production company Maurel & Prom Nigeria said on Wednesday production at its Ovhor-2 well in Nigeria was disrupted earlier this week by a fire that broke on two supply flow lines.

Normal production is expected to resume shortly, the company said.

Ovhor-2 is an onshore well which is part of MPN's mining licence 41, one of three licences the company holds in Nigeria.

