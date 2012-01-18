Russia's Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis - Kremlin
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
PARIS Jan 18 Oil exploration and production company Maurel & Prom Nigeria said on Wednesday production at its Ovhor-2 well in Nigeria was disrupted earlier this week by a fire that broke on two supply flow lines.
Normal production is expected to resume shortly, the company said.
Ovhor-2 is an onshore well which is part of MPN's mining licence 41, one of three licences the company holds in Nigeria.
ANKARA, June 13 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar as "inhumane and against Islamic values", and said the methods used against the Gulf state were unacceptable, and analogous to a "death penalty".