NOUAKCHOTT, July 15 One person was killed in
clashes on Sunday between Mauritanian security forces and
demonstrators outside a copper and gold mine run by
Toronto-listed First Quantum Minerals unit MCM, the
local mayor said.
Workers at the mine in the town of Akjoujt, 250 km (150
miles) northeast of the capital Noakchott, have been protesting
for days over pay and conditions.
"This morning there were clashes between security forces and
workers who were blocking access to the site of MCM.
Unfortunately there was one death," Akjoujt mayor Sidi Ould El
Mane told Reuters by telephone.
The mine is owned 100 percent by Mauritanian Copper Mines
(MCM), a First Quantum subsidiary. In 2011 it produced 35,281
tonnes of copper and 62,938 ounces of gold, according to First
Quantum's website.