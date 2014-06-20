* Ex-presidential guard Abdel Aziz seeks another 5-year term
* Main challengers boycott vote, leaving weakened field
* Mauritania is Western ally in regional fight against Qaeda
By Kissima Diagana
NOUAKCHOTT, June 20 Mauritanian President
Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz is sure to win re-election on Saturday
but his main challenge will be to achieve a convincing turnout
in polls his main rivals are boycotting.
Abdel Aziz - a Western ally in the fight against al
Qaeda-linked Islamists in West Africa - has run the nation
straddling black and Arab Africa since he won a 2009 vote after
leading a coup the year before.
The bulk of the opposition boycotted last year's
parliamentary elections and talks to try to persuade them to
take part in Saturday's vote broke down in April, leaving Abdel
Aziz, a former head of the presidential guard, no major rivals.
"There is no doubt he will win this election," said
Abderrahmane Ould Horma, president of the Nouakchott-based
Essahiva Centre for Strategic Studies.
Abdel Aziz enjoys strong support and ample electoral
resources for his re-election bid compared to the scattered
field of relative political novices challenging him, Horma said.
"The question is whether the opposition will be able to curb
the turnout through its boycott," he added.
Two weeks of campaigning ended late on Thursday having
failed to rouse much enthusiasm across the desert nation on the
Western rim of the Sahara, where just over 1.3 million people
will be eligible to vote.
Mauritania has reserves of iron ore, copper and gold and is
trying to boost investor interest in its oil and gas.
Abdel Aziz's face dominates billboards lining dusty roads in
the capital of the Islamic Republic and few see any serious
threat to the hold on power enjoyed by the former head of the
presidential guard.
STRONG STAND AGAINST ISLAMISTS
Abdel Aziz came to power in August 2008 when he ousted
President Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdellahi, Mauritania's first
democratically elected president, whose short stint as leader
was undone by fighting within his own party.
He then won a 2009 election that was contested by the
opposition. Western nations soon re-engaged with Mauritania's
military, which is considered one of the region's best and has
taken a strong stand against Islamist groups in the country and
neighbouring Mali.
On behalf of the African Union, Abdel Aziz secured a
ceasefire between Mali's army and rebels last month.
Mauritania's internal politics remain tense, with his
opponents complaining the election commission is biased and
demanding the election be delayed. The Forum for Democracy and
Unity (FDU) opposition coalition has labelled the vote a
"carnival".
The four challengers in the boycott-reduced field are former
government minister Boidel Ould Houmeid, anti-slavery campaigner
Biram Ould Abeid, Ibrahima Sarr, a challenger from the 2009
vote, and Mint Moulaye Idriss, an administrator at Mauritania's
national press agency and the country's second female candidate.
Mauritania officially abolished slavery in 1980, but human
rights experts say it remains one of the few countries in the
world where the practice still exists.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew
Roche)