* Bulk of opposition boycotting legislative election
* Previously banned Islamist Tawassoul participating
(Adds voter turnout figure, details of voting difficulties)
By Laurent Prieur
NOUAKCHOTT, Nov 23 Voters in Mauritania went to
the polls in Saturday in legislative and local elections
expected to bring a once-outlawed Islamist party into parliament
for the first time.
The legislative polls - the first since a 2008 army putsch -
are being boycotted by most of the West African nation's
opposition parties.
They refuse to recognise the authority of President Mohamed
Ould Abdel Aziz, who led the bloodless coup claiming the
previous President Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdallahi was
incapable of tackling the economic problems squeezing
Mauritania's mostly poor inhabitants.
Candidates allied to Abdel Aziz, who won a presidential
election in 2009 and is now a key ally of the West in the fight
against al Qaeda in the region, are tipped to secure a
comfortable majority.
The Islamist Tawassoul party is one of just three opposition
parties taking part in the vote.
Banned by the government until 2007, its ideology broadly
mirrors that of the Muslim Brotherhood and its political
platform calls for "respect for sharia (law) and the rejection
of everything which violates it".
Having declared itself prepared for a "revolution via the
ballot box" last year, it is seeking to win out against the two
other opposition groupings participating in the polls, the APP
and Al-Wiam, to claim leadership of the parliamentary
opposition.
In light of the boycott, many anticipated a low turnout
reflecting disaffection among voters in the poor, mainly Muslim
nation with their political elite. Voting on the day was also
hampered in some areas when polling stations opened late while
some voters also complained of difficulties finding their names
on voter lists.
However, state-owned television TVM announced late on
Saturday that more than 60 percent of eligible voters had cast
ballots.
"This is a partial figure, because there are still people
voting and there are votes that still need to be counted," a
member of the elections commission told Reuters, asking not to
be named because he was not authorised to speak to the press.
Official results are expected within the next three or four
days. A second round of voting is scheduled for Dec. 7 for those
contests in which no candidate wins an outright first round
victory.
Straddling black and Arab Africa on the continent's west
coast, Mauritania, a country of 3.2 million people, is an iron
ore, copper and gold producer with a budding offshore oil and
gas sector.
The country has launched at least two air strikes on
Islamist camps in neighbouring Mali since 2010. Al Qaeda-linked
fighters seized the northern two thirds of Mali last year,
leading to a French-led military intervention earlier this year
to drive them out.
