DAKAR, April 3 Workers at Mauritania's state
iron ore mining company SNIM have ended a two-month strike after
reaching a deal with management on salaries, a union negotiator
said on Friday.
After four days of negotiations mediated by the mayor of the
northeastern mining hub of Zouerate, where SNIM's mine is based,
a four-point deal was reached, including the lifting of all
sanctions against the 400 workers who went on strike.
"These workers will be returned to work with full rights and
all the necessary guarantees," said Keneme Damba, a member of
the union negotiating team.
He said the workers would receive three months of salary for
returning to work.
SNIM had produced around 13 million tonnes of iron ore in
recent years.
Negotiations between unions and the company will restart two
days after work begins at the mine to discuss a wage increase in
return for boosting production.
President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz said last week that
demands for a salary increase were inappropriate given the slump
in iron ore prices. Two days ago, opposition parties and civil
society groups took to the streets to express their support for
the unions.
The Mauritanian state holds a 78.35 percent stake in SNIM
and last year exports from the project accounted for some 17
percent of government revenue in the desert nation.
Other shareholders include the Industrial Bank of Kuwait,
Arab Mining Company and the Iraqi Fund for Foreign Development.
SNIM has seen demand from its main European market, which
used to account for around 75 percent of exports, plummet since
the 2008 financial crisis.
As a result, SNIM has developed a new iron ore product
called TZFC, which has a silica content deemed too high for
European markets but is popular in China.
In 2013, SNIM said it exported 9.91 million tonnes of iron
ore to China, comprising 76 percent of all exports. Much of this
was its TZFC product.
