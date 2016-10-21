NOUAKCHOTT Oct 21 Mauritanian president Mohamed
Ould Abdel Aziz has said he will not seek a third term in
office, amid opposition allegations that he planned to change
the constitution to extend his rule.
A Western ally in the fight against al Qaeda-linked
Islamists in the Sahara, Abdel Aziz first came to power in a
coup in 2008 and won a second five-year term in 2014. He is
barred by the constitution from running again.
"I am neither ashamed nor afraid of asking to change the
constitution for my personal interest. But I don't think this
would be in the interest of the country," said Abdel Aziz, to
clamorous applause at the closing of a national dialogue on
constitutional reforms late on Thursday.
He cited his leadership of two coups, the first in 2005, as
evidence that he would not shy away from changing the
constitution if he wanted.
"I have already annulled the constitution multiple times by
coup d'etats," he said.
Scrapping term limits would enable Abdel Aziz to tread a
path well worn by leaders of more than a dozen other African
countries including in Uganda, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and
more recently Rwanda and Congo Republic.
Mauritania has never had a peaceful transfer of power from
one elected president to another, and senior officials including
the justice minister have raised concerns by speaking in favour
of lifting term limits.
The People's Progressive Alliance, a major opposition party,
dropped out of the national dialogue last week to protest at
remarks by a government spokesman which suggested that the
question of a third term would be raised, it said.
Term limits were not officially on the agenda.
The president's statement on Thursday was well-received by
both opponents and his supporters, although many have called for
him to stay in power beyond 2019.
The U.S. ambassador to Mauritania heralded the president's
move as a significant step forward for Mauritanian democracy.
"(Abdel Aziz) has earned the praise he is receiving from the
Mauritanian people and the country's foreign friends," said
ambassador Larry Andre.
The national dialogue, which ended on Thursday, resulted in
several proposed changes to the constitution, including the
elimination of the senate and the establishment of regional
councils, which the government says will allow for better
representation and governance.
The changes will be put to referendum before the end of the
year, the government said.
