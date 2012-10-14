By Laurent Prieur
NOUAKCHOTT Oct 14 Mauritania's president was
flown to France for surgery on Sunday after the Western ally
against al Qaeda was shot by soldiers in what he said was an
accident.
The shooting late on Saturday set the coup-prone northwest
African country on edge and President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz
appealed to Mauritanians to keep calm in a televised message
from his hospital bed.
Although Mauritania has been stable politically since Abdel
Aziz seized power in 2008, it lies on the fringes of the Sahara
Desert where Islamist gunmen hold increasing sway.
"I want to reassure everyone about my state of health after
this incident committed by error," Abdel Aziz said from his bed.
"Thanks to God, I am doing well."
He was covered in a sheet up to his neck and the extend of
the wounds was not clear. Medical sources said he had been shot
in the abdomen.
The president had been flown to France - the former colonial
power - for further treatment, communications minister Hamdi
Ould Mahjoub told Reuters.
Abdel Aziz was wounded late on Saturday when a military
patrol opened fire on his convoy about 40 km (25 miles) from the
capital, Nouakchott, the government said. He was driving from
the town of Toueila, where he has a ranch.
Officials did not say what had happened to the soldiers who
had opened fire on the convoy.
Mauritania launched numerous military operations on Islamist
bases in neighbouring Mali before a rebellion split that country
in two in March, leaving much of it in the hands of
heavily-armed groups linked to al Qaeda.
Abdel Aziz was elected in 2009 after seizing power a year
earlier in a coup that cut short the rule of Mauritania's first
democratically elected president, who had reached out to
Islamists.
Split between black and Arab Africa, Mauritania is bigger
than Turkey but has only 3.5 million people. The largely desert
country produces oil from wells offshore. Its other main export
industries are mining and fishing.