* President accidentally shot by soldiers outside capital
* Appears on television to urge calm
* Will be treated in French military hospital
By Laurent Prieur
NOUAKCHOTT, Oct 14 Mauritania's president was
flown to France for medical treatment on Sunday after the
Western ally against al Qaeda was shot by soldiers in what he
said was an accident.
The shooting late on Saturday set the coup-prone northwest
African country on edge and President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz
appealed to Mauritanians to keep calm in a televised message
from his hospital bed.
Although Mauritania has been stable politically since Abdel
Aziz seized power in 2008, it lies on the fringes of the Sahara
Desert where Islamist gunmen hold increasing sway.
"I want to reassure everyone about my state of health after
this incident committed by error," Abdel Aziz said from his bed.
"Thanks to God, I am doing well."
He was covered in a sheet up to his neck and the extent of
his wounds was not clear. Medical sources said he had been shot
in the abdomen, though the government announced he had been
"lightly wounded."
The president was flown to former colonial power France on
Sunday morning after undergoing an initial operation in a
military hospital in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott.
The French defence ministry confirmed Aziz would receive
treatment at the Percy-Clamart military hospital on the
outskirts of Paris.
Abdel Aziz was wounded late on Saturday when soldiers opened
fire on his car about 40 km (25 miles) from Nouakchott, the
government said. He was driving through the town of Toueila, in
an area where he owns a ranch.
Officials did not say what had happened to the soldiers who
had opened fire on the convoy.
"It was a unit of the Mauritanian army, a mobile control
unit. They weren't aware of his passage," Foreign Minister
Hamadi Ould Hamadi told Reuters on Sunday.
The streets of the capital were initially deserted as
rumours spread of a military coup or of an assassination attempt
against the president by Islamic militants.
But as reports of the incident spread, hundreds of residents
converged on the military hospital where Abdel Aziz was being
treated to show their support for the president.
Life had largely returned to normal on Sunday, with shops
opening and cars returning to the streets. No additional police
or military presence was visible.
ISLAMIST MENACE
As the head of one of West Africa's more effective armies,
Abel Aziz ordered military strikes against Islamist bases in
neighbouring Mali in 2010 and 2011, provoking threats of revenge
from the al Qaeda-linked fighters.
Those Islamist groups now occupy the northern two-thirds of
Mali after hijacking a Tuareg rebellion there earlier this year
and launching a rapid offensive in the wake of a military coup
in the capital Bamako.
The events in Mali have pushed thousands of refugees into
Mauritania, placing a strain on resources and raising tensions
along the two countries' long, desert border.
While security, including more military patrols, has been
beefed up to combat the threat of foreign Islamists, Abdel Aziz
often travels with only a light armed escort.
"Security is too loose. That should be revised. We all must
pay attention to roadblocks, patrols and military zones,
especially in this time when the Sahel region is unstable," said
Mohamed Fall Ould Oumer, of the weekly newspaper La Tribune.
"If the president had died it could have been a threat to
stability within the country and in the region," he said.
Abdel Aziz was elected in 2009 after seizing power a year
earlier in a coup that cut short the rule of Mauritania's first
democratically elected president
Split between black and Arab Africa, Mauritania is bigger
than Turkey but has only 3.5 million people. The largely desert
country produces oil from wells offshore. Its other main export
industries are mining and fishing.