PORT LOUIS, June 12 Air Mauritius, the
Indian Ocean island's national carrier, returned to profit in
the year ended March after cutting unprofitable routes and
increasing flights to emerging markets, the company said on
Thursday.
It posted a pretax profit of 8.6 million euros for the
financial year, after two years of losses. In the year ended
March 2013 it made a pretax loss of 2.3 million euros.
Chief Executive Andre Viljoen told Reuters the turnaround
came after the airline cut routes to some destinations in Europe
such as Milan and Frankfurt and added more services on routes
showing potential growth in Asia, Australia and Africa.
That helped lift its passenger numbers to a record 1.33
million in the year through March, the company said, but did not
give a comparative figure for the previous year.
Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famous for its
azure waters, white sandy beaches and luxury spas, but the
European economic slowdown has weighed heavily on tourism.
Air Mauritius posted earnings per share of 0.08 euros
against a loss per share of 0.02 euro a year earlier. The
results were released after the stock market closed and the
company's stock had closed unchanged on the day at 18 rupees.
The airline said it is studying proposals for a new
generation of aircraft from top manufacturers to replace some of
its existing fleet. It expects to deliver the first of these new
planes in 2017/18.
