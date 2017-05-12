PORT LOUIS May 12 Mauritian sugar producer
Alteo's full-year results will be significantly better
than last year, helped by a strong performance by its farming
business, the company said on Friday after posting a 55 percent
third-quarter profit leap.
Pretax profit rose 55 percent year on year to 583.88 million
rupees ($16.66 million) in the three months to March 31, driven
by higher sales and favourable prices. Group revenue was up 21
percent at 2.34 billion rupees.
"Group results for the year are expected to be significantly
better than last year's," the company said, citing strength in
agribusiness and sugar, as well as a growing contribution from
the group's East African operations.
Alteo is the largest sugar miller on the Indian Ocean island
of Mauritius and also has interests in property development and
hotels.
($1 = 35.0500 Mauritius rupees)
