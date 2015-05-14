PORT LOUIS May 14 Mauritius sugar producer Alteo's pretax nine-month profit rose to 1.48 billion rupees ($42.65 million) from 804 million a year earlier boosted by its property and hospitality business, it said on Thursday.

Alteo, the largest sugar miller on the Indian Ocean island nation, said full-year results should be close to those of nine months to March 31 and significantly better than last year.

Total revenue rose to 5.30 billion rupees from 4.52 billion a year earlier. Its property and hospitality business posted revenue of 877 million rupees, up from 262 million rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 1.97 rupees from 0.41 rupees. Shares in Alteo closed lower to 31.25 rupees from 31.30 rupees, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 34.7000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan and David Evans)