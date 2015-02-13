PORT LOUIS Feb 13 Mauritius sugar producer Alteo's pretax profit rose 16.7 percent to 1.041 billion rupees ($31.35 million) boosted by a one-off disposal of a stake it held in a hotel company, it said on Thursday.

Alteo said it sold a 50 percent stake it had in Anahita Hotel, a resort on the east coast of the island. The transaction generated proceeds of 926 million rupees and translated into a gain of 305 million.

Alteo Limited, the largest sugar milling company on the Indian Ocean island, said the 2014 sugar cane harvest was delayed due to the two weeks industry strike in November 2014.

Total revenues fell to 3.524 billion rupees from 3.649 billion a year earlier. Sugar posted a revenue of 2.504 billion rupees down from 2.946 billion rupees.

Earnings per share rose to 1.68 rupees from 1.14 rupees. Shares in Alteo were unchanged at 30.20 rupees, the company said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 33.2100 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and William Hardy)