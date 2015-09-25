PORT LOUIS, Sept 25 Mauritius sugar producer Alteo's pretax profit for the full year to June rose 68 percent to 1.60 billion rupees ($45 million) helped by the sale of a 50 percent stake in the Anahita hotel, it said on Friday.

Alteo is the largest sugar miller on the Indian Ocean island and also has interests in property development and hotels.

It said the sale of the Anahita hotel stake produced a gain of 305 million rupees. It jointly owned the hotel with another Mauritian company, Sun Resorts.

The company also owns a property development arm, Anahita Estates.

It said group revenue rose to 6.73 billion rupees from 5.93 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 2.17 rupees from 0.20 rupees.

"The 14 percent year-on-year increase in group turnover was primarily driven by a significant improvement in the turnover of Anahita Estates Ltd," the company said referring to its property business.

It also said turnover benefited from higher sales volume in sugar and a better average sugar price at its Tanzanian sugar operation.

Alteo said it had bought 51 percent of Kenyan Transmara Sugar Company Ltd (TSCL) and Kenyan Transmara's factory capacity would be increased from 2,000 tonnes of cane per day to 4,000 tonnes by January 2016.

Shares in Alteo closed higher at 34.30 rupees from 33.70 rupees on Thursday. ($1 = 35.5500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)